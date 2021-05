Seeing 'Love In Color'

Love, as always, is in the air.

Turn on the radio, and there's a good chance you'll hear a love song. Watch TV or stream a movie and you'll likely see a will-they-won't-they romance play a major role in the plot.

Author Bolu Babalola takes a new look at classic stories about romance in her new book "Love In Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold."

