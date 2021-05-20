Watch Live: Biden Addresses Middle East Cease-Fire Plan

President Biden is planning to speak live from the White House Thursday evening after word emerged that Israel's Cabinet approved a cease-fire plan after 11 days of conflict between that country's military forces and Hamas militants.

The plan was proposed by Egyptian officials. Biden spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi earlier on Thursday because the country has "an important role to play in influencing Hamas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Egypt said the cease-fire would begin at 2 a.m. local time Friday.

Biden is set to speak at 5:45 p.m. ET.

The White House says it has been engaged in "quiet, intense diplomacy" to quell fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Biden has spoken several times to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the last week. He pressed Netanyahu for a de-escalation on Wednesday, but after the Israeli leader said that his forces would press on in their campaign against Hamas. Biden spoke to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas over the weekend.