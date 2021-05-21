Accessibility links
Talking, Laughing And Cringing With Ziwe : 1A Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh is a master at managing discomfort.

During the pandemic she pivoted from a YouTube series to Instagram Live, unflinchingly challenging her guests about their own biases, while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.

Now, with a show on Showtime, Ziwe is bringing that energy to television.

We sat down with her to discuss this new show and what her future looks like.

1A

Enlarge this image

Ziwe in ZIWE on Showtime Myles Loftin/Myles Loftin/SHOWTIME hide caption

toggle caption
Myles Loftin/Myles Loftin/SHOWTIME

Ziwe in ZIWE on Showtime

Myles Loftin/Myles Loftin/SHOWTIME

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has made a career out of discomfort.

Her career started with her YouTube series "Baited," a satire of the celebrity interview. She pivoted to Instagram Live at the beginning of the pandemic, unflinchingly challenging her iconic guests about their own biases, all the while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.

And now, in a new self-titled variety series on Showtime, Ziwe is bringing that energy to television.

Ziwe joins us to discuss the new show and what her future looks like.

