Talking, Laughing And Cringing With Ziwe

Myles Loftin/SHOWTIME

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has made a career out of discomfort.

Her career started with her YouTube series "Baited," a satire of the celebrity interview. She pivoted to Instagram Live at the beginning of the pandemic, unflinchingly challenging her iconic guests about their own biases, all the while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.

And now, in a new self-titled variety series on Showtime, Ziwe is bringing that energy to television.

Ziwe joins us to discuss the new show and what her future looks like.

