The News Roundup For May 21, 2021 : 1A Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out this week in opposition to a House proposal to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The House voted to pass the bill.

Several states reached the important milestone of reporting zero deaths related to COVID-19 in a day.

And the Supreme Court sent both abortion rights and anti-abortion activists into overdrive when it decided it would hear a Mississippi case that's a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's response to the violence in Israel came under scrutiny.

In worldwide COVID news, India reported 4,500 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, setting a tragic world record. Vaccine giant Serum also signaled that it won't export doses before the year's end, meaning the world's poorest nations will have to wait even longer to be protected.

We cover all this and more.

Mourners raise a Palestinian flag during the funeral of Mohammad Kiwan, a 17-year-old Palestinian who succumbed to his wounds after being shot during confrontations with Israeli troops last week, in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mourners raise a Palestinian flag during the funeral of Mohammad Kiwan, a 17-year-old Palestinian who succumbed to his wounds after being shot during confrontations with Israeli troops last week, in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out this week in opposition to a House proposal to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The House voted to pass the bill, but the legislation's chances of making it through the Senate appear slim.

Several states reached the important milestone of reporting zero deaths related to COVID-19 in a day. Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, and Massachusetts cleared the hurdle as COVID deaths around the country fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months.

The Supreme Court decided it would hear a case that's a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, sending both abortion rights and anti-abortion activists into overdrive. The case has to do with a Mississippi abortion ban that forbids the procedure after 15 weeks.

President Joe Biden's response to the violence in Israel was under the microscope this week, after it was reported that Biden expressed a desire for a de-escalation in aggression in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House appeared to pull back from public statements on the conflict this week, even as some members of Congress ramped up advocacy efforts.

India reported 4,500 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, setting a tragic world record. Vaccine giant Serum also signaled that it won't export doses before the year's end, meaning the world's poorest nations will have to wait even longer to be protected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed calls from advocates to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing following China's alleged human rights abuses in its Xinjiang province.

Susan Page, Anita Kumar and Ed Yong join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Dave Lawler join us for the discussion of international headlines.

