The News Roundup For May 21, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out this week in opposition to a House proposal to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The House voted to pass the bill, but the legislation's chances of making it through the Senate appear slim.

Several states reached the important milestone of reporting zero deaths related to COVID-19 in a day. Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, and Massachusetts cleared the hurdle as COVID deaths around the country fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months.

The Supreme Court decided it would hear a case that's a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, sending both abortion rights and anti-abortion activists into overdrive. The case has to do with a Mississippi abortion ban that forbids the procedure after 15 weeks.

President Joe Biden's response to the violence in Israel was under the microscope this week, after it was reported that Biden expressed a desire for a de-escalation in aggression in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House appeared to pull back from public statements on the conflict this week, even as some members of Congress ramped up advocacy efforts.

India reported 4,500 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, setting a tragic world record. Vaccine giant Serum also signaled that it won't export doses before the year's end, meaning the world's poorest nations will have to wait even longer to be protected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed calls from advocates to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing following China's alleged human rights abuses in its Xinjiang province.

Susan Page, Anita Kumar and Ed Yong join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Dave Lawler join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.