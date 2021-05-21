Policygenius: Jennifer Fitzgerald

Enlarge this image Shane Tolentino for NPR Shane Tolentino for NPR

Some of the world's biggest industries sell products that we all need...but don't want to think about. That's what drew Jennifer Fitzgerald to insurance: she wanted to help people understand the often bewildering world of protecting themselves in case of emergencies.

In 2013, she and her partner Francois de Lame left their stable and lucrative consulting jobs to create Policygenius, an online marketplace for insurance that lets consumers compare rates and learn everything they need to know to make informed decisions about their financial future.

At the beginning, Jennifer couldn't convince investors to take a chance on the company, and faced rejection after rejection as she tried to hold on to a handful of customers. But by building a relationship with the financial blogging community—and leaning in to a few well-placed financial technology puns—Policygenius got a foot in the door.

By 2020, Jennifer and her team had raised over $100 million, and the company now has more than 30 million customers.

This episode of How I Built This was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Jeff Rogers. Research help from Daryth Gayles. Engineering help from Gilly Moon. Additional support from Neva Grant, Casey Herman, James Delahoussaye, J.C. Howard, Julia Carney, Farrah Safari, Liz Metzger, Janet W. Lee, and Analise Ober. You can follow us on Twitter @HowIBuiltThis, on Instagram @HowIBuiltThisNPR and email us at hibt@npr.org.