The Future Of The Supreme Court : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam previews this summer's Supreme Court rulings with Slate's Mark Joseph Stern and why some of those cases could potentially have big repercussions on daily life. They also discuss the future of the Court, including its decision to take up two of the most controversial issues of today — abortion and gun rights — and why the drama between justices can sometimes equate to a Real Housewives–style argument over dinner (with table flip).

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
The Real Justices Of SCOTUS

Listen · 28:58
  • Download
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) Erin Schaff/AP hide caption

Erin Schaff/AP

