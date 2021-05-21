Accessibility links
Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins : Ask Me Another Ryan O'Connell, creator and star of the Netflix series, Special, talks about the challenges of writing about his cerebral palsy for the first time. Then he plays a game that combines geography, the Olsen twins, and Bravo's, The Real Housewives. Love About Town podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye guess which came first: Sliced bread or the electric toaster? Plus, childhood friends actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (HBO Max Girl Daddy) play a game about their home state, Ohio.
NPR logo

Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Listen · 51:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/999112175/999112518" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Ask Me Another

Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Listen · 51:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/999112175/999112518" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Ryan O'Connell, creator and star of the Netflix series, Special, talks about the challenges of writing about his cerebral palsy for the first time. Then he plays a game that combines geography, the Olsen twins, and Bravo's, The Real Housewives. Love About Town podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye guess which came first: Sliced bread or the electric toaster? Plus, childhood friends actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (HBO Max Girl Daddy) play a game about their home state, Ohio.

Enlarge this image

Star and creator of the Netflix series Special, Ryan O'Connell. Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Star and creator of the Netflix series Special, Ryan O'Connell.

Courtesy of the Artist