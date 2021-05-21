Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins : Ask Me Another Ryan O'Connell, creator and star of the Netflix series, Special, talks about the challenges of writing about his cerebral palsy for the first time. Then he plays a game that combines geography, the Olsen twins, and Bravo's, The Real Housewives. Love About Town podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye guess which came first: Sliced bread or the electric toaster? Plus, childhood friends actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (HBO Max Girl Daddy) play a game about their home state, Ohio.