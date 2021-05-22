Fully Vaccinated? Tell Us What You're Looking Forward To Most

As summer inches closer, more people are getting vaccinated and cities are starting to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

After such a tumultuous year, what are some activities you're looking forward to resuming or taking up for the first time? Whether you're going back to see your favorite hairstylist for a fresh cut, or gathering with close friends for your first indoor meal, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you — and maybe even join you (virtually!).

Please fill out the form below and a producer may get in touch to hear more about your plans. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email Isabella Gomez Sarmiento at igomez@npr.org.

