IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud The Biden administration has ambitious spending plans — ones that rely on taxpayers to pay their share. We look at a plan to modernize the IRS to make collecting those taxes possible.

IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud Business IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud IRS Cracking Down On Tax Fraud Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration has ambitious spending plans — ones that rely on taxpayers to pay their share. We look at a plan to modernize the IRS to make collecting those taxes possible. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor