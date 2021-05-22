Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

OK, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news.

Tom, according to a new survey, 6% of Americans think that they are tough enough, smart enough and strong enough to do what?

TOM BODETT: Let's see - I'll - be an astronaut.

SAGAL: No.

BODETT: I need a hint, Peter.

SAGAL: You need a hint. Well, it's tougher than your average fight.

BODETT: Fistfight a bear?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Six percent of Americans surveyed believe that they could beat a grizzly bear in a fair fight.

BODETT: Wow. I think...

SAGAL: The...

BODETT: They should let those people do it. That's - they should.

MAEVE HIGGINS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The survey site YouGov asked people if a human could beat certain animals in a fight. Six percent of respondents said a human could take on a grizzly and win. It had been 7% of respondents, but then Jerry decided to fight a bear.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Now...

HIGGINS: But isn't it like - I feel like I learned all these things as a kid, you know? You have to pretend to be asleep. You have to climb a tree. But I mix them up...

SAGAL: Right.

HIGGINS: ...When it's different. I - like, when I'm, like, OK, a shark attack - climb a tree. And it's like, what?

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: But I think with grizzly bears, aren't you supposed to, like, make yourself really big and, like, sing a Broadway song but really confidently or whatever?

BODETT: Yeah.

SAGAL: Specifically Broadway.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Right.

SAGAL: Is it that bears don't like Broadway and they'll flee? Or is it...

FARSAD: No, it's that they're, like...

SAGAL: ...They love Broadway...

FARSAD: ...They're really...

SAGAL: ...And they'll sing along?

FARSAD: They're intimidated by triple threats mostly is how...

SAGAL: (Laughter).

FARSAD: ...Grizzly bears work.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Oh, no, what bears are looking for is signs of submission. They're looking for signs of weakness and submission. That's why you walk backwards. You...

FARSAD: Oh.

BODETT: ...Step off the trail or you sing show tunes, and they just, like...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Well, there's no threat here, none whatsoever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIGHT SONG")

RACHEL PLATTEN: (Singing) This is my fight song, take back my life song.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists hit the half-pipe in our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.