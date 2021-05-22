Predictions

Our panelists predict when we finally identify those UFOs, what they will turn out to be.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, when we finally identify the UFOs, what will they be? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: God with a laser pointer messing with us.

SAGAL: Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: They're skateboards full of glowing plankton.

SAGAL: And Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: It's - they're pizza boxes that have become self-aware.

HIGGINS: Cute.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if the UFOs turned out to be any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maeve Higgins...

SAGAL: ...Negin Farsad and Tom Bodett. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

