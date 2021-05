U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status For Thousands Of Haitian Migrants NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance about the White House granting temporary protected status to some Haitian migrants living in the U.S. without legal status.

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance about the White House granting temporary protected status to some Haitian migrants living in the U.S. without legal status.