Meet The HIBT Fellows: Dinesh Tadepalli & Jennifer Zeitler : How I Built This with Guy Raz As a part of the 2021 How I Built This Summit (At Home) we have selected 10 Fellows, and we'd like to introduce you to all of them. In this episode: Dinesh Tadepalli is the co-founder of Incredible Eats, which he hopes will reduce plastic use, and reinvent the way we eat. Also, Jennifer Zeitler founded Let's Goat Buffalo, to offer a natural alternative to harmful chemicals and heavy machinery for land management; that solution: goats.

How I Built This Summit - information and tickets at:
http://summit.npr.org
