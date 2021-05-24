Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

Enlarge this image toggle caption AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

It's been four days since the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

As the global community waits to see if it will hold, many are eyeing one of Israel's closest allies: the United States.

The Biden administration is facing pressure from within the Democratic party to recalibrate its stance on Israel.

But while the debate around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seems to be shifting, it's possible that U.S. policy will not.

NPR's Asma Khalid, Philadelphia Inquirer opinion writer Abraham Gutman, and CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.