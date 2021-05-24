Accessibility links
Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict? : 1A How America talks about one of its closest allies is starting to change — at least, on the left. But U.S. policy toward Israel remains the same.

What's different about the conversation this time? And why has it been so hard to talk about Israel — and the search for lasting peace with Palestinians?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/999923328/999978548" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

1A

Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

Why Is It So Hard To Talk About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/999923328/999978548" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) take part in an anti-Israel protest rally in Islamabad. AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) take part in an anti-Israel protest rally in Islamabad.

AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

It's been four days since the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

As the global community waits to see if it will hold, many are eyeing one of Israel's closest allies: the United States.

The Biden administration is facing pressure from within the Democratic party to recalibrate its stance on Israel.

But while the debate around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seems to be shifting, it's possible that U.S. policy will not.

NPR's Asma Khalid, Philadelphia Inquirer opinion writer Abraham Gutman, and CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.