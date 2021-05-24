Accessibility links
Author Zakiya Dalila Harris On Her New Book 'The Other Black Girl' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Zakiya Dalila Harris was working as an editorial assistant at a New York publisher when she ran into another Black woman for the first time on her office floor. That's when she got the idea for her book, The Other Black Girl. What's it like when you're used to being the only one, but now there's another one like you? And what if things get weird? Like, really weird. Sam and Zakiya talk about how her book subverts the office drama and what lessons it has for a still very white publishing industry.

Zakiya Dalila Harris And 'The Other Black Girl'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Zakiya Dalila Harris is the author of the book The Other Black Girl. Nicole Mondestin hide caption

Zakiya Dalila Harris is the author of the book The Other Black Girl.

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris Atria Books hide caption

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman.