Black Lawmaker In Denver Tries To Limit Suspects' Involuntary Sedation Police say involuntarily sedating people who are in a state of "excited delirium" is widespread nationwide. Colorado may become the first to ban it, following a death that's prompted ongoing protests.

Black Lawmaker In Denver Tries To Limit Suspects' Involuntary Sedation National Black Lawmaker In Denver Tries To Limit Suspects' Involuntary Sedation Black Lawmaker In Denver Tries To Limit Suspects' Involuntary Sedation Audio will be available later today. Police say involuntarily sedating people who are in a state of "excited delirium" is widespread nationwide. Colorado may become the first to ban it, following a death that's prompted ongoing protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor