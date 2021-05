U.S. State Department Tells Travelers To Avoid All Trips To Japan The U.S. has issued a do-not-travel advisory to Japan due to concerns with the pandemic. The Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo in less than 60 days. U.S. athletes are expected to attend.

