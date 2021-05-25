Malcolm Gladwell And 'Talking To Strangers'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexander McCall/NPR Alexander McCall/NPR

Sam revisits his 2019 chat with best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell about his book, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know. The book explores examples such as the arrest of Sandra Bland and the Stanford rape case as to why interactions with strangers often go so wrong.



This episode was taped in front of a live studio audience at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium in September 2019.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West. It was edited by Alexander McCall and Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.