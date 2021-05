Taiwan Faces Uptick In Coronavirus Cases Early in the pandemic, Taiwan was praised for handling COVID-19 exceptionally well. Now, Taiwan is struggling through its worst bout of coronavirus yet.

Taiwan Faces Uptick In Coronavirus Cases Asia Taiwan Faces Uptick In Coronavirus Cases Taiwan Faces Uptick In Coronavirus Cases Audio will be available later today. Early in the pandemic, Taiwan was praised for handling COVID-19 exceptionally well. Now, Taiwan is struggling through its worst bout of coronavirus yet. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor