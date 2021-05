Biden Met With George Floyd's Family With Policing Bill Stuck In Limbo President Biden met with the family of George Floyd Tuesday. He hoped to mark the first anniversary of Floyd's murder with passage of a policing bill, but it remains in limbo on Capitol Hill.

