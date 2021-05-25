How Taxes Keep American Wealth White

Building wealth is hard, but the racial wealth gap makes just how difficult it is apparent.

As recently as 2016, the median wealth of a white household was $171,000 dollars. That's eight times the median $20,600 of Hispanic households.

For Black households? Just $17,000, according to Pew Research Center.

In her new book, "The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans—and How We Can Fix It," tax lawyer Dorothy Brown argues that the tax code is partially to blame.

So what needs to change? And what should people keep in mind as they try to build wealth for future generations?

The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary and Emory Law Professor Dorothy Brown join us for this conversation.