West Virginia Trial May Establish Corporate Liability For Opioid Crisis Drug distributors are in court in West Virginia over their role in the state's opioid crisis. Documents spotlight revelations — including internal communications that mocked people with addiction.

West Virginia Trial May Establish Corporate Liability For Opioid Crisis Law West Virginia Trial May Establish Corporate Liability For Opioid Crisis West Virginia Trial May Establish Corporate Liability For Opioid Crisis Audio will be available later today. Drug distributors are in court in West Virginia over their role in the state's opioid crisis. Documents spotlight revelations — including internal communications that mocked people with addiction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor