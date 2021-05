A Spit-Free Way To Blow Out Birthday Candles During A Pandemic To Mark Apelt it felt gross to blow on a cake that everyone eats. He created Blowzee. Kids blow into the kazoo-looking tool and it activates the fan which blows out the candles.

A Spit-Free Way To Blow Out Birthday Candles During A Pandemic Audio will be available later today. To Mark Apelt it felt gross to blow on a cake that everyone eats. He created Blowzee. Kids blow into the kazoo-looking tool and it activates the fan which blows out the candles.