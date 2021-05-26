What Does It Take To Get Us To Try Something New?

Enlarge this image Valeska Rehm/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Valeska Rehm/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tablets: we're not talking about digital tablets, or Biblical tablets from Mount Sinai. We're talking about toothpaste. Instead of buying a plastic tube and then throwing it away or recycling it, you can now buy toothpaste tablets in a compostable paper package. They're like little mints that you chew on, and you just add water on your toothbrush.

Toothpaste tablets are part of a big push by brands to create more eco-conscious products, but consumers don't always get as excited about new products as we do at the Indicator. So we set out to try them out with some very skeptical potential customers.

On The Indicator from Planet Money, we find out what it takes to get consumers to try something new.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.