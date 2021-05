How Police Reports Became Bulletproof NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity co-founder and professor of African-American studies and psychology at Yale, on the role police reports in news coverage.

How Police Reports Became Bulletproof National How Police Reports Became Bulletproof How Police Reports Became Bulletproof Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity co-founder and professor of African-American studies and psychology at Yale, on the role police reports in news coverage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor