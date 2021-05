Closing The Vaccination Gap Between Latino And White Americans There's evidence that vaccination rates for Latinos are significantly lower than those for whites. But the rates have surged in the last month, and the gap is growing smaller.

Closing The Vaccination Gap Between Latino And White Americans Health Closing The Vaccination Gap Between Latino And White Americans Closing The Vaccination Gap Between Latino And White Americans Audio will be available later today. There's evidence that vaccination rates for Latinos are significantly lower than those for whites. But the rates have surged in the last month, and the gap is growing smaller. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor