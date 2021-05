The Thistle & Shamrock: Small Matters

Around the time of World Bee Day, we explore natural details in music with songs that celebrate the wildlife right under our noses and wild spaces on our doorsteps. Fiona Ritchie features artists including Flook, Marla Finish, Lilt, and Al Petteway and Amy White.