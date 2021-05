Ex-Johnson Adviser Paints Devastating Picture Of Britain's Pandemic Response A former close aid to British prime minister Boris Johnson has told parliament that Johnson's inept response to the pandemic led to the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of people.

