Move To Probe Capitol Attack Expected To Be Blocked By Senate GOP Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Move To Probe Capitol Attack Expected To Be Blocked By Senate GOP Move To Probe Capitol Attack Expected To Be Blocked By Senate GOP Move To Probe Capitol Attack Expected To Be Blocked By Senate GOP Audio will be available later today. Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor