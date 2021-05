Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variant Thanks to widespread vaccinations, the U.S. is reopening. Meanwhile, countries without similar access to doses are angry and fearful — amid signs the COVID-19 catastrophe in India could spread.

