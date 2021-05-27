How COVID-19 Is Changing Celebrity Culture

It's been over a year since that infamous "Imagine" video hit our timelines.

It featured actor Gal Gadot and a dozen or so of her A-lister friends singing into their phones as a gesture of togetherness at the beginning of the pandemic.

The intention was good but the gesture was empty. It wasn't connected to raising money for charity or to any kind of pandemic aid. And that's part of why it backfired for many social media users.

Online celebrity blunders have quickly become a pandemic-era staple. From the Kardashians escaping on a private island getaway, to Ellen comparing her mansion to jail, to Madonna calling COVID the "great equalizer" in her rose-petaled bathtub.

We're honing in on the internet and celebrity. How has our conception of fame changed in the pandemic? And in the age of the internet?

Co-hosts of the podcast "Who? Weekly" Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger join us for the conversation as well as the anonymous creator behind the "deuxmoi" celebrity gossip Instagram account.