200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

The vintage bottle of Grand Constance sold for $30,000 dollars at an auction in South Africa. It was supposed to make its way from South Africa to the island of St. Helena in 1821.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A bottle of wine intended for Napoleon was sold at an auction this week. The 200-year-old bottle of Grand Constance was supposed to make its way from South Africa to the island of St. Helena in 1821. Napoleon reportedly had been living there at the time in exile. But he died that year while the grapes were still on the vine. The vintage bottle went for $30,000 at auction in South Africa. Because it was recorked in 2019, the 200-year-old bottle is drinkable. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.