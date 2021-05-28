The News Roundup For May 28, 2021

On the anniversary of his death, George Floyd's family met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The president continued to urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, despite them failing to meet his desired deadline.

New York City May Bill de Blasio announced that his city is planning a full reopening of its public school system this fall. There will be no option for remote learning.

The source of COVID-19 is under new scrutiny as officials and experts are once again considering that it may have been leaked from a lab after new, albeit murky, intelligence on the subject.

Government officials in Belarus forced a commercial airplane to land this week. A journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime was escorted off the plane.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with government officials in Israel to advocate for a continued ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

President Joe Biden also urged another ceasefire this week, this time in the Ethiopian region of Tigray.



Shane Harris, Eva McKend, and Dan Diamond join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Robert Moore, and Dan Kurtz-Phelan join us for the discussion of international headlines.

