SolarWinds, supply chain hacks, and cybersecurity : Planet Money How a single hack pried open the networks of giant corporations and the U.S. government itself.
One Hack to Fool Them All

Planet Money

UKRAINE - 2021/03/30: In this photo illustration the SolarWinds logo of an US company that develops software is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Recently, a single hack let people sneak inside the computer networks of some of the biggest corporations in the world — and deep inside the United States government itself.

It was something called a supply chain hack, which seems to be becoming more common. In fact, just today, there is news of another, similar hack.

Our vulnerability to this kind of hack tells us something not just about software and cybersecurity, but about the way business works today — and about how it might need to change.

