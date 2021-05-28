One Hack to Fool Them All

Recently, a single hack let people sneak inside the computer networks of some of the biggest corporations in the world — and deep inside the United States government itself.

It was something called a supply chain hack, which seems to be becoming more common. In fact, just today, there is news of another, similar hack.

Our vulnerability to this kind of hack tells us something not just about software and cybersecurity, but about the way business works today — and about how it might need to change.

