Rick Steves

Public television icon and travel expert Rick Steves on a year without travel

Rick Steves is probably best known as a public media travel expert. He's mastered the art of travel in his public television programs.

For over 20 years, he hosted Rick Steves' Europe. Before that, for nearly a decade he was your guide in Travels in Europe with Rick Steves.

Rick always finds ways to travel around Europe that are fun and practical. He's got a cheerful, and charming presence on TV.

If you have questions about being abroad, Rick's got the answers. On your flight across the Atlantic, he'll stress the importance of drinking lots of fluids and will remind you to get up and walk around the cabin as often as you can – it's good for circulation.

Rick also hosts a podcast and radio show about travel, writes guide books, organizes tours all over the continent.

Since around March last year... Rick hasn't been able to travel like he used to. He's instead taken to finding ways to bring Europe home to the US on his new show Rick Steves' Monday Night Travel.

In it, Rick hosts a weekly virtual happy hour on Zoom from his living room. Sometimes he cooks – other times he'll read up on history or reflect back on fond memories of travels past.

On the latest episode of Bullseye – a public media bonanza! Public radio's Ray Suarez talks with public television's Rick Steves. They've dive into Rick's new show and his long time work on public TV.

Rick Steves' new special Europe Awaits takes a tour through some of Rick's favorite cities. Find it on June 7 on public television stations all over the country. More information here.