Not My Job: We Quiz 'Community' Star Joel McHale On Community Theater

Enlarge this image Ethan Miller/Getty Images Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Comedian Joel McHale — who is now hosting a new baking competition show called Crime Scene Kitchen — starred in the groundbreaking comedy Community, so we've invited him to play a game called "All about community ... theater!"

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.