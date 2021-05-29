Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa purchased one of the first spots on a commercial flight to the International Space Station, and he announced that one of the experiments he might do while he's up there is what?

HELEN HONG: Can I have a hint, please?

SAGAL: Well, I mean, this is something - this is - he's trying to answer questions that people have always wondered. For example, like is velocity related to how loud it is? Is it related to how bad it smells?

HONG: Farts.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Well, he said that he will see if he can find out if farting in space propels you through the air.

CRISTELA ALONZO: Oh, man.

SAGAL: He said, I'm going to ask everybody in the world to send me ideas for the kind of experiments they'd like me to do. And he gave as examples, quote, "do you move forward when you fart in space? What happens when you play Pokemon Go in space," unquote. Now, we're eager to find out about the farting, sir, but we're pretty sure if you go outside to look for a Pokemon, you will instantly die. On the other hand, sound does not travel in a vacuum, so, as they say, in space, no one can hear you fart.

JESSI KLEIN: I don't know this person...

SAGAL: The billionaire.

KLEIN: ...But I'm going to hazard a guess that they're exhausting.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: I'm sorry. It's just - like, to really - like, you're...

SAGAL: You think maybe his trip to orbit was suggested by his wife, perhaps?

KLEIN: I am just going to - and I - again, I could be wrong, and I apologize to this gentleman. But on the other hand, all of the evidence in front of me - just calling it science when you say your fart thing when there's so many cancers to be cured, I'm just - come on, man.

(SOUNDBITE OF MECO'S "STAR WARS THEME/CANTINA BAND")

