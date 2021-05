ISRAEL OPPOSITION TO OUST NETANYAHU A coalition of parties led says it's on the verge of forcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office after 12 years in power.

ISRAEL OPPOSITION TO OUST NETANYAHU ISRAEL OPPOSITION TO OUST NETANYAHU ISRAEL OPPOSITION TO OUST NETANYAHU Audio will be available later today. A coalition of parties led says it's on the verge of forcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office after 12 years in power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor