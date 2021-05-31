An Illinois Man Waits 80 Years To Graduate From College

Bill Gossett, 97, left college to serve in WWII. He didn't go back until his 90s. In 2020 he finished an Associate of Arts degree, but had to wait a year for the ceremony because of the pandemic.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bill Gossett left college to serve in World War II. After the war, he ran a family business and didn't make it back to college until his 90s. In 2020, he completed an associate of arts degree - had to wait a year for graduation because of the pandemic, but what's an extra year when you've waited almost 80? At age 97, he attended the ceremony at Lincoln College in Illinois, where the college president threw in an honorary doctorate as well. It's MORNING EDITION.

