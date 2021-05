Restrictive Texas Voting Bill Dies After House Democrats Walk Out Of Final Vote Republican lawmakers in Texas had to give up on a voting bill after Democrats walked out before a final vote. The bill contained some of the most restrictive voting measures in the country.

Restrictive Texas Voting Bill Dies After House Democrats Walk Out Of Final Vote National Restrictive Texas Voting Bill Dies After House Democrats Walk Out Of Final Vote Restrictive Texas Voting Bill Dies After House Democrats Walk Out Of Final Vote Audio will be available later today. Republican lawmakers in Texas had to give up on a voting bill after Democrats walked out before a final vote. The bill contained some of the most restrictive voting measures in the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor