Chris Linden Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Diamond He Mined

Since middle school, Linden has wanted to make an engagement ring with a gem he mined. In May he drove to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and found a 2 carat yellow diamond. She said yes.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not every kid dreams of how they'll propose marriage, but Chris Linden did. Since middle school, he's wanted to make a ring with a diamond he mined himself. When he asked his girlfriend to marry him, Linden started researching raw gems in the U.S. Last month, he drove from Washington state to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and spent two days digging. He found a two-carat yellow diamond. She said yes. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.