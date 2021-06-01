Accessibility links
The Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later : 1A This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which most Americans have never heard of.

In 1921, white Tulsa residents destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood, OK, in two days of bloodshed, fire, and violence. Anywhere from 39 to more than 300 Black people were killed.

We speak with the descendants of survivors and look at the Massacre 100 years later.

We also speak with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about a new program to help Black farmers tackle debt.

1A

People visit the memorial to the Black Wall Street Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

People visit the memorial to the Black Wall Street Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

When you ask most Americans about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, one refrain comes up over, and over, and over again: "I've never heard of it."

In 1921, white Tulsa residents destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood, OK, in two days of fire and bloodshed.

As many as 300 Black people were killed.

Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the massacre. And even after 100 years, the descendants of survivors and victims are still fighting for it to be remembered and for justice to be served.

We speak with descendants of the survivors of the massacre and talk about the impact 100 years later.

We also speak with Sec. of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and the effort to offer debt forgiveness for Black farmers.

Phoebe R Stubblefield, Regina Goodwin and Sec. of Agriculture Tom Vilsack join us for the conversation.

