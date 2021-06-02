Officials Say They Didn't Intend To Codify Asparagus In Belgian Law

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Asparagus is popular in Belgium, but Belgian officials did not intend to codify asparagus in Belgian law. A Belgian legal database accidentally published a six-step recipe for making asparagus. The BBC reports that lawyers were astonished to find it amid medical pricing laws. The mysterious wording has since been removed, but if you ever wonder if you should follow the recipe exactly, remember it's the law. It's MORNING EDITION.

