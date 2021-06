White House Suspends Drilling Leases In Arctic National Wildlife Refuge The Biden administration began reversing the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain to oil drilling, by suspending leases issued in the final days of the Trump administration.

The Biden administration began reversing the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain to oil drilling, by suspending leases issued in the final days of the Trump administration.