The Hit List Podcast Special

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ian Waldie/Getty Images Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Summer is coming up, and that means road trips and travel, house and yard chores, and much more time to potentially spend passively listening.

So, we thought it would be a great time to recommend some podcasts.

We'll hear from some podcast creators about what they're working on. And we'll talk with the podcast critic Nick Quah to hear what's been playing in his headphones lately.

The 1A Hit List usually focuses on TV, movies, and music, but we make an exception for podcasts just before the warmer months. Prepare your aux cord.

Aarti Shahani, Ruth Tam, Patrick Fort, Nick Quah join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.