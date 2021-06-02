Black Wall Street

Enlarge this image Sue Ogrocki/AP Sue Ogrocki/AP

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. In 1921, Greenwood, a prosperous Black neighborhood in North Tulsa was burned to the ground. The district was known as "Black Wall Street" for its financial success. But over the course of less than 24 hours, all of that was systematically destroyed by a white mob.

Over the past century, survivors of the massacre and their descendants have sought justice and restitution for what was lost. Most efforts have petered out, or were outright rejected. But now, a new lawsuit is on the table. Congress is paying attention. And President Biden visited the area this week, promising renewed focus on what happened. All eyes are on Tulsa. But will it be enough? Today on the show: The birth of Greenwood, Oklahoma. What was lost 100 years ago, and what could make this push for reparations different.

You can hear the six-part series "Blindspot: Tulsa Burning" here. The series is produced by the History Channel and WNYC Studios, in collaboration with KOSU and Focus Black Oklahoma.

Music: "Quiet Pursuit," "Cold Wind From The East," and "On The Inca Trail."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want more economic news? Subscribe to the Newsletter.