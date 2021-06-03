Surveillance Video Appears To Show A Bobcat In West Scranton High

Animal control was called and they discovered a house cat. The Clouded Jack is an experimental breed that resembles a bobcat. This one had a microchip, which allowed shelter staff to find its owners.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Authorities at a Pennsylvania high school used caution. Surveillance video appeared to show a bobcat in the building, so they evacuated. Animal control crept in and discovered a house cat. The clouded jack is an experimental breed that resembles a bobcat. This one had a microchip, which let shelter staff reunite him with his owners. The whole episode could seem embarrassing until you recall how vicious some house cats can be. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.