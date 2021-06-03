Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus, Natalie Morales On 'Plan B'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

When Pride comes around every June, the same arguments start up again— should there be kink, cops and corporations at Pride? And who is Pride for? Sam talks to writer and author Roxane Gay about why the queer community has the same conversations year after year and what they mean for what Pride is today. Plus, actress and filmmaker Natalie Morales on directing the new teen buddy comedy, "Plan B."

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Sylvie Douglis, Christina Cala and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela Lopez Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.