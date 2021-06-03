Accessibility links
Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus 'Plan B' And Natalie Morales : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders When Pride comes around every June, the same arguments start up again— should there be kink, cops and corporations at Pride? And who is Pride for? Sam talks to writer and author Roxane Gay about why the queer community has the same conversations year after year and what they mean for what Pride is today. Plus, actress and filmmaker Natalie Morales on directing the new teen buddy comedy, "Plan B."
NPR logo

Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus, Natalie Morales On 'Plan B'

Listen · 35:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1002851486/1003457028" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus, Natalie Morales On 'Plan B'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus, Natalie Morales On 'Plan B'

Kink, Cops And Corporations At Pride? Plus, Natalie Morales On 'Plan B'

Listen · 35:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1002851486/1003457028" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Demonstrators blocked Market Street in an attempt to shut down the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The group was anti-police. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Demonstrators blocked Market Street in an attempt to shut down the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The group was anti-police.

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

When Pride comes around every June, the same arguments start up again— should there be kink, cops and corporations at Pride? And who is Pride for? Sam talks to writer and author Roxane Gay about why the queer community has the same conversations year after year and what they mean for what Pride is today. Plus, actress and filmmaker Natalie Morales on directing the new teen buddy comedy, "Plan B."

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Sylvie Douglis, Christina Cala and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela Lopez Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.