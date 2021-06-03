Accessibility links
Paula Stone Williams On 'Power, Sex, And The Patriarchy' : 1A Rev. Paula Stone Williams led a conservative evangelical church for over two decades. Then, in 2013, she came out as a transgender woman. Now, she fights for gender equity and LGBTQ rights.

We talk to Williams about her new memoir "As A Woman: What I Learned About Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy After I Transitioned."

Rev. Paula Stone Williams led a conservative evangelical church for more than 20 years. Then, about eight years ago, she came out as a transgender woman. Now, she fights for gender equity and LGBTQ rights.

We talk to Paula about her new memoir "As A Woman: What I Learned About Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy After I Transitioned."

