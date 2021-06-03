#2123: But it Drives Pretty Good : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Ellen's Civic has been in three crashes, vandalized nine times, and had a tree fall on it, all of which has somehow convinced Ellen the car is cursed. If she tries to sell it, does she have to divulge these mishaps? Elsewhere, Keller's Beetle is missing its front passenger floorboard. Will a "found" street sign and a friend with an oxyacetylene torch cover the hole, without a 911 call? Also, Peter's Jeep knows when he's in a hurry, and chooses those moments to not start; Sandra accidentally pumped five gallons of diesel into her Odyssey, and can Warren really live a happy life without a working oxygen sensor in his Camry? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2123: But it Drives Pretty Good

This week on The Best of Car Talk, Ellen's Civic has been in three crashes, vandalized nine times, and had a tree fall on it, all of which has somehow convinced Ellen the car is cursed. If she tries to sell it, does she have to divulge these mishaps? Elsewhere, Keller's Beetle is missing its front passenger floorboard. Will a "found" street sign and a friend with an oxyacetylene torch cover the hole, without a 911 call? Also, Peter's Jeep knows when he's in a hurry, and chooses those moments to not start; Sandra accidentally pumped five gallons of diesel into her Odyssey, and can Warren really live a happy life without a working oxygen sensor in his Camry? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.